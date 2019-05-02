Rich Swann Signs New Two-Year Deal With Impact Wrestling, Says Impact Has Helped Him and Treated Him Well

– PWInsider recently spoke to Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Rich Swann, who revealed that he has signed a new two-year deal with Impact Wrestling. His new contract will keep him under the Impact banner through May 2021. Swann discussed how Impact Wrestling helped open doors for him after he was let go from WWE in February 2018 after a domestic issue with his wife. Below are some highlights of the chat, courtesy of PWInsider:

Swann on the current wrestling landscape: “If you look at the landscape of professional wrestling today right now, it’s booming. Somebody would that say with AEW going on and WWE right now, they would say that Impact might be under the radar. But, from being inside the company, and seeing the roster and seeing everything, seeing how it’s grown over the last year, I feel that this is the company that is the best fit for me. I want to be a part of something that is growing right now. I feel like we’re going to make some moves.”

Swann on his new contract with Impact: “It’s a multi-year deal and that’s something we can build off of. Seeing how the company is growing, there’s no reason to think that it can’t become a relationship that lasts even longer. I’m treated very well and I’m very happy there. It’s one of the most packed rosters right now.”

Rich Swann on how Impact Wrestling helped him after his arrest and release from WWE: “Everyone saw how I was after everything happened. I have no ill will towards anybody, but Impact Wrestling they helped me up, they brought me up, when I decided I was going to retire, quotations, quotations. There were a lot of guys – Sonjay [Dutt], Sami [Callihan], Scott D’Amore, Don Callis – they were reaching out and saying, hey, there’s always a place for you right here. You are talented. Don’t stop. They uplifted me. To see that, like that’s something I want to be a part of. That helped me change my mind. Then, being able to be on the road and being with people. It changed my way of thinking. Man…It’s made me grow. I’ve been more mature. Like, focused. More attentive. More happy. I’m saying, I’m a part of something that, other than the wrestling side, people actually care about you, you know what I’m saying? I’m not saying that people in other wrestling companies don’t care [when you work there] but it really comes across and like, something like that is really big for me. That’s what made me to decide to re-sign with these guys and to continue working with them. It keeps me in a good head place. It keeps my head in a good space.“