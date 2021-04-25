Rich Swann On Rebellion Match With Kenny Omega, Watching Omega In Japan, Impact’s Crossover With AEW

In a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, Rich Swann discussed his upcoming Rebellion match with Kenny Omega, the Impact Wrestling and AEW crossover, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Rich Swann on his Rebellion match with Kenny Omega: “It’s definitely the biggest match of my career. It’s definitely something I’m gonna look back on years from now and say that I can’t believe that my hard work really paid off to get to this position. This match is unprecedented. It’s something that never happens in the business – two world champions from two different companies from two different television stations about to step into the ring toe-to-toe. It’s just so important, and I’m just happy to have this honor to be in such a great match.”

On Impact Wrestling’s working relationship with AEW: “As soon as we started working together, I didn’t know what was gonna come of it. But I’m just happy to see what it has blossomed into. It has the whole wrestling world talking. Everybody is talking about the forbidden door. You don’t know what you’re gonna see when you tune into AEW or Impact Wrestling or even New Japan now. You just don’t know who’s gonna pop up, and it’s just bringing that feeling back to the wrestling community that, ‘Hey, we need to start paying attention.’ We’re all paying attention now.”

On Omega’s talent and watching him for the first time in Japan: “Kenny Omega is so talented and in such high regard. You know how good he is in the ring, and just to have that opportunity to go out there and be spotlighting myself – just go out there and kill out, that’s my main goal. I’m just so pumped and excited for Sunday. I can’t even put it into words really….we’ve crossed paths before, I was in Japan wrestling for Dragon Gate and at the time, they were doing a couple of join shows with DDT. At the time, Kenny was wrestling there, and the first time I got to see him and Kota Ibushi wrestle live, it was like these guys are bringing it to another level. That’s where I want to get and how I want to be. I told him one day we were gonna get at it, and lo and behold, it came true.”

