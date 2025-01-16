Richard Holliday Says His 2023 WWE Tryout Was a Great Experience

Richard Holliday took part in a WWE tryout in 2023, and while he didn’t get a deal Holliday says it was an experience he enjoyed. The independent star, known for his runs in MLW and GCW, spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and looked back fondly on the tryout.

“Sure,” Holliday began. “It’s one of those things where, how many people have had like that, the tryout or whatever the case may be, and then it’s just a few years down the road, or it’s the next week, or you never really know in this business, to be honest with you. But it was a great experience, it was awesome.”

Holliday worked primarily in GCW in 2024, with a number of other independent appearances at promotions like Chaotic Wrestling, Beyond, Exodus Pro and more.