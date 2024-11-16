wrestling / News
Richard Holliday Makes AEW In-Ring Debut On Rampage
November 15, 2024 | Posted by
Richard Holliday made his first in-ring appearance for AEW on this week’s episode of Rampage. The former MLW star appeared on Friday’s episode, teaming with Alec Price to against RUSH and The Beast Mortos of La Faccion Ingobernable.
LFI picked up the win in the match, with RUSH getting the pinfall.
Holliday is a former ally of MJF, having been part of Dynasty with the former AEW World Champion and Alex Hammerstone.
RUSH with THE HORNS!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@rushtoroblanco | @BeastMortos | @DRALISTICO_LFI pic.twitter.com/8PvCsu2gIF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2024