Richard Holliday Makes AEW In-Ring Debut On Rampage

Richard Holliday made his first in-ring appearance for AEW on this week’s episode of Rampage. The former MLW star appeared on Friday’s episode, teaming with Alec Price to against RUSH and The Beast Mortos of La Faccion Ingobernable.

LFI picked up the win in the match, with RUSH getting the pinfall.

Holliday is a former ally of MJF, having been part of Dynasty with the former AEW World Champion and Alex Hammerstone.