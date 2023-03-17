Rickey Shane Page Announced For MLW Battle Riot V

Rickey Shane Page enters Battle RIOT V

MLW returns to Philly April 8

Major League Wrestling today announced Rickey Shane Page as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

Rickey Shane Page has decimated adversaries from Tokyo to Ohio and all points in-between. “The Human Slaughterhouse” has already left a trail of wreckage in MLW as the 6’5” member looks to lockdown a title shot anytime, anywhere by winning the Battle RIOT.

Vowing to scar and maim all in his way, RSP is a lethal dose of death match brawling and technically excellence.

Emerging as a part of The Calling, alongside Raven, AKIRA and numerous still unknown gas mask cloaked individuals, The Calling are responsible for countless attacks on the roster. Leaving an ominous calling card in their wake, the enigmatic Calling have cast a dark, smokey shadow over the league.

The second member of The Calling to enter the Riot, 38 other entrants will now have to cope with the possibility of The Calling being in the ring at the same time, giving them a strategic advantage.

40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.

Battle RIOT entrants:

John Hennigan

Raven

Willie Mack

Rickey Shane Page

Shigehiro Irie

Mr. Thomas

Jimmy Lloyd

More entrants and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.