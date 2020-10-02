wrestling / News

Various News: Ricky Morton Hypes Match With Joey Janela At Spring Break 4, New ICW No Holds Barred Match

October 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricky Morton

– Ricky Morton is keeping his trash talk against Joey Janela ahead of their match at Janela’s Spring Break 4 short and sweet. The two are set to do battle at the show, which takes place next weekend as part of The Collective. After Janela posted on Twitter,” Here’s your daily reminder that I’m the best wrestler in the world and Rock N Roll DIES next weekend!,” Morton fired back:

– ICW No Holds Barred has announced a match between Tony Deppen and Akira for their PitFighter X2 show. The show takes place on October 16th in Millville, New Jersey and will be avai8lable on IWTV:

