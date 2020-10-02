wrestling / News
Various News: Ricky Morton Hypes Match With Joey Janela At Spring Break 4, New ICW No Holds Barred Match
– Ricky Morton is keeping his trash talk against Joey Janela ahead of their match at Janela’s Spring Break 4 short and sweet. The two are set to do battle at the show, which takes place next weekend as part of The Collective. After Janela posted on Twitter,” Here’s your daily reminder that I’m the best wrestler in the world and Rock N Roll DIES next weekend!,” Morton fired back:
I’m about to whoop that ass, son. https://t.co/kM5r0KuMeA
— School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) October 1, 2020
– ICW No Holds Barred has announced a match between Tony Deppen and Akira for their PitFighter X2 show. The show takes place on October 16th in Millville, New Jersey and will be avai8lable on IWTV:
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT ☠️
NEXT STAGE..
TONY DEPPEN vs AKIRA
Friday October 16th – THE BLOOD SHED in MILLVILLE NJ #PitfighterX2
Tickets are SOLD OUT!
Watch LIVE on the IWTV app by using the code ICWNHB for 5 days FREE! pic.twitter.com/L0BKIUxoPX
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) October 2, 2020
