Ricky Reyes Tweets His Retirement Announcement

Ricky Reyes, former ROH Tag Team Champion and veteran wrestler for a myriad of other promotions, announced his retirement earlier today and expressed his intentions to focus on spending more time with his family. The announcement was posted to Twitter and stated:

Thank You Pro Wrestling 🌎

I will always be GRATEFUL for Everything and Everyone involved! #NJPW #LAdojo #ROH #LuchaUnderground #CMLL #VPW #WWC #TexasWrestling #BlackTiger

