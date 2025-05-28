– During a recent interview with WrestleZone, former WWE NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints discussed if there were any coaches in NXT who stand out to him. He acknowledged that his former rival, Shawn Spears, stands out as a knowledgeable coach to him. He stated the following on the topic (via Fightful):

“No, cause I feel like that discredits them. Every person that has come to me and talked to me, Terry Taylor, Fit Finlay, Matt Bloom, have been nothing but a wealth of knowledge. Shawn Spears also is a coach there and is very knowledgeable once you listen. For all his faults, he does have some good knowledge as well.”

Ricky Saints failed to defend his title on last night’s NXT TV. Ethan Page defeated Saints to capture the NXT North American Championship.