wrestling / News
Ricky Starks Comments On 11-Year Anniversary Of First Match
October 17, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Ricky Starks celebrated the 11-year anniversary of his first wrestling match ever. Starks started his career in Texas for Anarchy Championship Wrestling and Inspire Pro Wrestling. He also worked as enhancement talent for WWE.
He wrote: “Had my first official match 11 years ago, today.”
Had my first official match 11 years ago, today.
— Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) October 16, 2022