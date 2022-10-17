wrestling / News

Ricky Starks Comments On 11-Year Anniversary Of First Match

October 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ricky Starks AEW Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Ricky Starks celebrated the 11-year anniversary of his first wrestling match ever. Starks started his career in Texas for Anarchy Championship Wrestling and Inspire Pro Wrestling. He also worked as enhancement talent for WWE.

He wrote: “Had my first official match 11 years ago, today.

Joseph Lee

