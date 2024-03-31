Ricky Starks Hurt on AEW Collision, Audible Called During Tag Match

If you thought the match between Top Flight and Ricky Starks & Big Bill ended abruptly on AEW Collision, that’s because it did. Fightful Select reports that during the AEW World tag team title tournament match, the finish that happened was not the planned finish.

Starks was meant to kick out, but he didn’t, and this caused confusion. Starks got up and took a DDT, getting pinned. Darius Martin spoke to the referee as the pin happened. Starks and Bill were originally scheduled to win and face FTR.

Trainers checked on Starks after the match. There’s no word on if he’s injured or not, or how severe the injury is.