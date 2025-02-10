Ricky Starks Reportedly Gone From AEW

Ricky Starks’ AEW status is now official. Following his removal from the AEW website, multiple outlets, including Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and PWInsider, have confirmed his departure.

Despite nearly year-long absence from AEW programming, Starks remained under contract, with Tony Khan reportedly denying his previous release request. This forced Starks to fulfill his contractual obligations, during which he worked independent dates (including Glory Pro and House of Glory) but was pulled from GCW appearances.

WWE interest has been reported, and many anticipate a move there once his AEW deal expires. Starks has yet to comment publicly.