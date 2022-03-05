Ricky Starks Would Love to Work With Paul Heyman, Says He’d Be Unstoppable

Ricky Starks may be AEW while Paul Heyman is in WWE, but Starks would love the chance to work with Heyman if the opportunity came. The AEW star, who is part of the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at AEW Revolution this weekend, appeared on Josh Martinez’s Superstar Crossover show and you can see a couple of highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On wanting to work with Heyman: “Well, first off, I think the fact that Paul is going to acknowledge me is also a good start here. But you know what it is, you know what I actually really like about Paul, is the fact that this dude worked his way up from one of the most famous clubs in New York as a photographer to where he is now. I admittedly, and selfishly, would have loved to have the chance to work with him. Because I know the benefits of working with somebody like Paul, even from the stories of my friends that used to work with him. Just knowing that he sees only the positives and how to accentuate that.”

On what a guy like Heyman could do for him: “Bro, I am like a piece of clay right now. Could you imagine if Paul Heyman got his hands on me? I would be freakin’ unstoppable. I’m already on my way to being on stage. What I’m saying is I would have been there a lot quicker. So the personal situation with Paul Heyman is the fact that — what a missed opportunity between me and him, don’t you think?”