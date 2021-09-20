Ricky Starks Permanently Replacing Mark Henry On AEW Rampage Commentary

In a recent interview with WrestleTalk, AEW star Ricky Starks revealed a big update on the AEW Rampage announce team, stating that he would permanently be replacing Mark Henry on the show moving forward.

When discussing his work in AEW, Starks mentioned the move, while noting that he wants to continue to explore his talent and try different things:

“I am definitely proud of AEW, the work that I’ve done in AEW, and the work that I continue to do. And the fact that I think so much that they appreciate me that they made me a permanent commentator for Rampage, replacing Mark (Henry). So, I love that fact, I love the fact that the work that I’ve done with Sting, Darby (Allin), and all of these things in such a small timeframe, will last on forever. I want more though. I really do, I really want to push myself more and really explore the depths of my talent and get out of my comfort zone a bit.”

Starks has also regularly appeared on commentary on AEW Dark.