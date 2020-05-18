Various News: Ricky Starks NWA Deal Expires, Ronda Rousey Unboxing Video

– Ricky Starks announced today on Busted Open Radio that he is now a free agent after his deal with the NWA expired, and took to Twitter to share this new vignette. Starks had been with the NWA since August of 2019.

[ YOUR NAME HERE ] rt&share pic.twitter.com/kYK8I89iBR — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) May 18, 2020

– Here is Ronda Rousey’s latest unboxing video: With her fandom for Horizon Zero Dawn reaching critical mass, Future Ronda gets more video game supplies as well as some powdered meal replacements if stuff gets really hairy. Check all that out and a lot more in her latest unboxing.

– Here’s a video of Ronda Rousey playing Mortal Kombat 11: Ronda only got to perform her part as Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat 11, so experiencing the story has been a rollercoaster of emotion. From rage, to teary eyes to huge laughs.