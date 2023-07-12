Ricky Starks Views Himself as an Equal to CM Punk

– During a recent interview with Big Show with Rusic & Rose, AEW star Ricky Starks discussed facing CM Punk in the upcoming finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):’

“There are people who look at certain figures in wrestling as, ‘Oh, this guy.’ They put them on a pedestal, basically. To me, I am shoulder-to-shoulder with CM Punk in my head. We are equals. One thing that I do want to get across to Punk and everyone else. Regardless of what has been done in someone’s career and what has been done in AEW, the fact will remain is that I am a person that can stand on my own. I can stand shoulder to shoulder with anyone and I can go toe-to-toe with any single person, microphone or in the ring, and I feel I’ve proven that with MJF and with Chris Jericho. I don’t see this being any different with Punk.”

Starks and CM Punk will face each other in the finals of the tournament on AEW Collision on Saturday, July 15. The show will be broadcast live on TNT.