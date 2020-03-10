Ricochet Says He’d Happily Go Back to NXT When They Need Him, Talks Match With Brock Lesnar

Ricochet spoke with ABC-7 in Washington, DC on Monday and discussed the possibility of a return appearance in NXT, his match with Brock Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown and more. Highlights and the video are below:

On being on the road 300 days a year: “Close to, yeah close to. I mean, unlike any of the major sports there’s no off-season for us. We’re going every weekend of every month, plus Mondays, and Fridays, and Wednesdays, yes. So we’re basically all week, every week. But it’s a good crew of us, I travel with the Street Profits. So it’s just a couple of friends hanging out together on the road.”

On whether he has a gymnastics background: “No, I uh, everything is self taught. I’ve just have been doing this for so long, I’ve been doing this since I was like 15 years old. So everything’s kind of self-taught, kind of trial and error, just trying things out.”

On his match with Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown: “That was kind of a dream come true. Because I can remember back in like 2002, 2003 — even before that, watching Brock facing The Rock or versus Kurt Angle, so like all these guys I can name off all day. So now being able to be part of that history and being able to tie my name in there with those guys.”

On the possibility of going back to NXT: “Oh yeah. For sure, that’s a place that I would always like to call a home for me. It was a place that I enjoyed thoroughly when I was being there. Now that they have more exposure, USA Network every Wednesday, I think that’s huge. But for sure, any time they need a hand, I would be there for sure, no problem.”