– Ricochet will be returning to wrestle in Japan, where he will be making his GLEAT debut. Ricochet will be teaming with his former mentor, CIMA, for the promotion’s upcoming event on October 6. You can see the announcement from CIMA on the news below.

CIMA and Ricochet’s opponents have not yet been announced. Ricochet recently made his AEW debut last month at AEW All In: London 2024 at Wembley Stadium, competing in the Casino Gauntlet Match.