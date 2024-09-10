wrestling / News
Ricochet Set to Return to Japan, Will Team With CIMA at GLEAT Event Next Month
September 10, 2024 | Posted by
– Ricochet will be returning to wrestle in Japan, where he will be making his GLEAT debut. Ricochet will be teaming with his former mentor, CIMA, for the promotion’s upcoming event on October 6. You can see the announcement from CIMA on the news below.
CIMA and Ricochet’s opponents have not yet been announced. Ricochet recently made his AEW debut last month at AEW All In: London 2024 at Wembley Stadium, competing in the Casino Gauntlet Match.
CIMAから
親愛なる
グレイターズ皆様と
プロレスファン皆様へメッセージ#GLEAT pic.twitter.com/4qSlO0Gwl2
— GLEAT(グレイト)公式｜リデットエンターテインメント (@LIDET_ENT) September 10, 2024