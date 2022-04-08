Ricochet Won’t Be At WWE Smackdown, Is Spending Weekend With Son

Ricochet has announced that he won’t be at Smackdown tonight, as WWE has given him some time to spend with his son. The Intercontinental Champion posted to Twitter on Friday to thank WWE for giving him the weekend for family time, retweeting to clarify that he won’t be on Smackdown tonight but will be back next week.

Ricochet wrote in the initial tweet:

“A champion not only defends his title in the ring, he defends & protects his family.

Thank you @WWE for giving this champion some time to spend with my son this weekend. After whooping Los Lotharios on Wrestlemania Smackdown, some R&R with MY champ is exactly what I need.”