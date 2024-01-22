Riddick Moss Enjoyed His Time As ‘Madcap’ In WWE

During a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner (via Fightful), Riddick Moss spoke about his time as ‘Madcap Moss’ in WWE and how much he enjoyed that version of his character.

He said: “The first time I got called up, it was like very little direction. It was all, it kind of happened to where, long story short, I kind of just got called up because you didn’t have anything for me in NXT. When I went up, that first day I had no idea what I was doing. They were like, ‘You’re gonna be with Mojo,’ then I was his bodyguard, and then two weeks later, I turned on him, and then we did this really fun shoot in a toy factory, Funko toy factory, and I had basically no direction for what my character was. So I kind of just decided to be an arrogant 24/7 Champion and kind of just started saying some of the stuff I would say in promo class as Riddick Moss. It was really fun, and I felt like I was building some momentum, then COVID hit and that kind of put a stop to everything for a while. Then I came back as Raw Underground Riddick Moss, which was also super fun. Totally different than what I was doing before. Then right as that was kind of taking off, I tore my ACL. Then, when I came back later, the next time, that was where I did a lot of direction, where that was Madcap Moss. That was a lot of direction, but I still had to make it my own. But you can’t imagine how much fun that was. I could do whatever I wanted because it was just so goofy.“