wrestling / News
Ridge Holland Injured on Tonight’s NXT, Stretchered Out (Pics, Video)
Ridge Holland suffered an injury during tonight’s NXT, leading to his being stretchered out. On tonight’s episode, Holland faced and defeated Danny Burch on tonight’s episode and brawled with Oney Lorcan after the match. Lordan eventually dove to the floor onto Holland, who’s ankle looked to have folded under.
The referees immediately pulled Lorcan off and Holland was stretchered out of the Capitol Wrestling Center. You can see pics and video from the segment below:
𝑶𝒏 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒘𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒄𝒆, 𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒇𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝒏𝒂𝒎𝒆 𝒊𝒔 𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒅.@RidgeWWE picked a fight with @ONEYLORCAN & @strongstylebrit on #WWENXT!@AdamColePro could likely be watching this very closely…… pic.twitter.com/W6mHqUc3fh
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2020
RIDGE MADE ONEY ANGRY YOU WOULDNT LIKE ONEY WHEN HE IS ANGRY ☝️#WWENXT @ONEYLORCAN @RidgeWWE @strongstylebrit pic.twitter.com/vw36wiqQd7
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 8, 2020
Wishing you a speedy recovery, @RidgeWWE. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FqFwtSCsbA
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2020
