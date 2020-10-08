Ridge Holland Injured on Tonight’s NXT, Stretchered Out (Pics, Video)

Ridge Holland suffered an injury during tonight’s NXT, leading to his being stretchered out. On tonight’s episode, Holland faced and defeated Danny Burch on tonight’s episode and brawled with Oney Lorcan after the match. Lordan eventually dove to the floor onto Holland, who’s ankle looked to have folded under.

The referees immediately pulled Lorcan off and Holland was stretchered out of the Capitol Wrestling Center. You can see pics and video from the segment below: