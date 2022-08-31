Ridge Holland Thinks the Brawling Brutes Need to Show a More Serious Edge Now

– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, and Ridge Holland discussed the group needing to show a more serious edge and mean streak. Below are some highlights:

Ridge Holland on The Brawling Brutes needing a more serious edge: “We wanna really kick on now. It’s been kinda stop, start, so we wanna show people what we are capable of. I don’t even think we’ve scratched the surface with this group. We need to take on a bit of a more serious edge now. We’ve done some comedy stuff, and we really need to show people that we’ve got that mean streak and we’re not here to play games, you know?”

His thoughts on the group’s potential: “I think we’ve got a lot to give and a lot to show. I don’t think there’s a trio like us. The styles, we all mesh very well. So yeah, it would be nice to get our teeth stuck into something and show people what we’re capable of.”

The Brawling Brutes member Sheamus will challenge Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship later this Saturday at WWE Clash at the Castle. The event is scheduled for Sept. 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Netork everywhere else.