Rik Boogz Makes Smackdown Debut, Rocks With Shinsuke Nakamura (Video)
NXT star Rik Boogz (Eric Bugenhagen) made his debut on Smackdown tonight, rocking an electric guitar and saying he wanted to rock with Shinsuke Nakamura. Boogz ended up watching Nakamura defeat Baron Corbin from ringside and even playing guitar on the Smackdown announce table.
Interestingly enough, WWE has changed the spelling of his last name from “Bugez” to “Boogz.”
It remains to be seen how the Boogz and Nakamura angle will play out. Highlights from his Smackdown debut are below.
"Tonight, I'm going to PUNISH @ShinsukeN." 👑#SmackDown @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/MpeXVm1EIw
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2021
.@rikbugez is here to SHRED with the King of Strong Style! 👑🎸🤘#SmackDown @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/RHYl1NaXJd
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2021
YeaOH! @PatMcAfeeShow #SmackDown @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/5qxdokOcL1
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2021
The POWER of King @BaronCorbinWWE! #SmackDown @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/NBU2TUliGR
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2021
STRONG STYLE prevails on #SmackDown! 👑@ShinsukeN @rikbugez @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/pbWSvkLMqK
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2021
Same @PatMcAfeeShow, same.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/uEO2Cj1oCk
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 22, 2021
The King of Strong Style @ShinsukeN picks up a win over @BaronCorbinWWE thanks to an assist by @rikbugez! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/dKbbkCE6ij
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 22, 2021
An entrance fit for a KING! @rikbugez with an EPIC rendition of @ShinsukeN's entrance theme!#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/sss9dRaxEy
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2021
