Rik Boogz Makes Smackdown Debut, Rocks With Shinsuke Nakamura (Video)

NXT star Rik Boogz (Eric Bugenhagen) made his debut on Smackdown tonight, rocking an electric guitar and saying he wanted to rock with Shinsuke Nakamura. Boogz ended up watching Nakamura defeat Baron Corbin from ringside and even playing guitar on the Smackdown announce table.

Interestingly enough, WWE has changed the spelling of his last name from “Bugez” to “Boogz.”

It remains to be seen how the Boogz and Nakamura angle will play out. Highlights from his Smackdown debut are below.