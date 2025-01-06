Rikishi Shares His Advice To Jimmy Uso Heading Into 2025

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about whether the New Bloodline needs a new member, advice to Jimmy Uso and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his advice to Jimmy Uso heading into 2025: “Continue to play that part. You’re the older brother out there, older twin, the older Bloodline, besides you and Roman Reigns. The boys are in a safe place amongst each other, you know? With Jimmy leading the crew and to be able to — you know, he’s got experience with him and his brother, Jey. You got this whole new crew up underneath them. They’re like some of the OG’s now pushing 17, going into 18 years. So you know, my thing is to continue to lead, continue to take care of himself and be stay healthy… He’s still in good spirits, happy to be able to embrace this time with the new family members that are up underneath this tree. So his work is still not done. He still has people to be there for, families, and to be able to lead the newcomers that are coming through the bloodline.”

On whether the new Bloodline needs a new member: “I really don’t know. Depending [on] which route that Solo is gonna take for 2025. Like I said, you know, there’s — Solo, he’s ready to move to that position. As far as Jacob, I kind of see him moving as a single somewhere. And then you have Tama, Tama can be like that — I mean, to really be effective in the Bloodline, he needs somebody to be teamed [with] like his brother. Or somebody, I would think, as far as to be able to go after the tag team straps, have Jacob go after the, I don’t know, the USA strap or the Intercontinental. And then have Solo of course, go after the main belt. And then when the time is right, those that are, on the sidelines, when they’re ready to start to bring them in. I don’t know, maybe that’d be a good time for you to bring the big man in. Haku’s other son, you know? And then let’s not forget, you still have Lance Anoa’i out there. I just saw him. He’s, he’s healthy now. He’s been in the Performance Center, busting his ass or working his ass off. So, you know, everything is timing.”

