– During a recent edition of his Off the Top podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi evaluated Sami Zayn reuniting with The OG Bloodline last week on WWE SmackDown. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rikishi on Sami Zayn: “I don’t trust him, and so, at the end of the day, blood is always going to be thicker than water. I’m sure Sami Zayn’s number is up — meaning, they watching from all corners. Left, right, to the middle to the back. You got much more Bloodline now.”

On why Zayn should stay in his lane with The Bloodline: “Tread lightly when you’re coming to the Bloodline. Tread lightly. Stay afloat, man. You’re in a good spot with the Bloodline.”

At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, it will be The OG Bloodline vs. The Bloodline in the Men’s WarGames Match. It will be Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and one other teammate against The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, November 30 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.