Rikishi Thinks Jimmy Uso Can Become A Household Singles Star 

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about where Jimmy Uso goes from here, the PCO incident, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On advice for Jimmy Uso going forward: “I would tell him, enjoy the moment and enjoy the transition. Jimmy is an open book. He can do anything. You know what I mean? For me, he’s a prankster, he’s a comedian if he wanted to try to do that stand-up thing. And he’s very talented, very athletic. A good father and a good, amazing brother. He’s the oldest to where he kind of holds that crew down. So yeah, to be able to see him finally kind of pair off, and find himself as a single competitor out there in the WWE — it’s going to be some work for him. But he’s smart enough to find it, you know. Jey found it. Came up with the Yeet, and now it’s one of the hottest selling merchandise that’s out there. One of the worldwide name that, You say ‘Yeet,’ you think about Jey. He’ll find it. Jimmy, while he’s working out through these house shows, you know — you mark my words, Jimmy’s going to be a fan favorite household single competitor wrestler in due time. Because while he’s out there, he’s smart enough to find out what works. He’s going to bring that to television, and then it’ll be off to the races whose got the biggest-selling merchandise, the Yeet Man or the Jimmy Man?”

On PCO breaking the TNA Digital Media Title: “Well, who knows, it sounds like business dont went bad on both parties. Obviously there’s some type of drama going on amongst the party and the company. In this case, it’s Pierre. Obviously they didn’t know he was going to. So it must have been something that really heated him up to be able to take a belt that meant something to him on TV when he wanted for the company. But to be able to take it to a different company and trash it, I think that can be bad business on the party himself.

“But I’m not in his shoes. Not to say I probably would have done it, you know, or handled it in a different way. But you know, again there has to be some type of reason why. We all know why Alundra [Blayze] did it back in the day, and then we’ll probably — I guess we’ll wait to see. You know, I like Pierre. It doesn’t sound like a guy that would do something like that, because he’s the last to ever have any type of problem. But you know, he wasn’t that type of wrestler. You know, he’s just a good dude. He was easy to do business with, never complained about certain stuff. But you know, for a guy like that to really be pissed off. And you say he took it on TV and smashed the belt on a different company’s television? Well, who knows? There’s — somebody who has a lot of explaining to do. Or they’re just gonna have to, I guess, buy a new belt or something.”

