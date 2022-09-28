Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away

Dan Masters, who served as a ring announcer for companies like Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW, has passed away. F4W Online reports that Masters, real name Dan Henry, died in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador on Wednesday.

Masters worked as a ring announcer, commentator, host and interviewer for a host of promotions including WOW – Women of Wrestling, PCW Ultra, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, Turnbuckles Championship Wrestling and more.

PCW Ultra, WOW and more posted to Twitter to react to the news, as you can see below. On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Masters.

We are absolutely gutted upon hearing the news of Dan Masters passing. Dan was much more than our ring announcer, 1 of the 4 remaining ULTRA OG’s who worked every single show, an integral member of our crew, and the first stone in building a professional company…he was family. pic.twitter.com/cZwGdilZqk — ᴘᴄᴡ ᴜʟᴛʀʌ™ | SET IN STONE | 10.21.22 (@PCWULTRA) September 28, 2022

Our condolences go out to our WOW Superheroes Dan Masters’ family and friends. Dan was not only a great ring announcer but a friend to everyone. May he rest in peace 💜 pic.twitter.com/kiBfNHcu5C — WOW Women Of Wrestling (@wowsuperheroes) September 28, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of ring announcer Dan Masters due to a car accident. He was the ring announcer for WOW, @PCWULTRA, and at one point @CWFHollywood among others. He was always a good dude to talk with and one of the best ring announcers around. RIP. — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) September 28, 2022

Our sincerest condolences go out to the friends, family, and loved ones of the incredibly talented, Dan Masters. pic.twitter.com/03ZzvTquJi — The Dynasty (@WeAreTheDynasty) September 28, 2022

The longer we live, the more people we lose.

RIP Dan Masters- forever young 💔@RealDanMasters — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) September 28, 2022

Dan Masters, you were always so positive, sweet and kind every time we worked together. I’m in shock. Sending love to your family and friends during this awful time. May you find peace ❤️ — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) September 28, 2022

Never thought this would be the last time Dan Masters would announce me into the ring. @PCWULTRA will never be the same without you. Rest In Peace 💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/9xkPwNmKZd — VIVA VAN (@HellBentVixen) September 28, 2022

Wow… RIP Dan Masters I can’t believe this news. Gone way too soon. — Danny LimeLight (@DannyLimeLight) September 28, 2022