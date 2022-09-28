wrestling / News

Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away

September 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dan Masters WOW Image Credit: WOW - Women of Wrestling

Dan Masters, who served as a ring announcer for companies like Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW, has passed away. F4W Online reports that Masters, real name Dan Henry, died in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador on Wednesday.

Masters worked as a ring announcer, commentator, host and interviewer for a host of promotions including WOW – Women of Wrestling, PCW Ultra, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, Turnbuckles Championship Wrestling and more.

PCW Ultra, WOW and more posted to Twitter to react to the news, as you can see below. On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Masters.

