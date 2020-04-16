Ring of Honor Paid Participants Of Now-Cancelled Quest for Gold Tournament

Ring of Honor was recently forced to cancel their Quest for Gold tournament, which would have crowned a new women’s champion. The sixteen-woman tournament included contracted and non-contracted talent and featured names like Angelina Love, Session Moth Martina, Mandy Leon and others. It was scheduled to begin on April 24, but ROH cancelled all events through May due to the Coronavirus. Participants Katarina, Alex Gracia and others revealed that they were still paid for the event even though it’s no longer happening.

Katarina wrote: “On a related note I would like to express gratitude for having just received a check for a show that is not taking place from a company I don’t have a contract with- but was looking forward to finally working with… namely @ringofhonor with a thoughtful and classy move.”

Alex Gracia added: “This speaks volumes. I told my dad what they did for me and he got choked up because he just wants to make sure I’m okay and taken care of. So does @ringofhonor.”

You can see similar stories and replies below.

