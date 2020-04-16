wrestling / News
Ring of Honor Paid Participants Of Now-Cancelled Quest for Gold Tournament
Ring of Honor was recently forced to cancel their Quest for Gold tournament, which would have crowned a new women’s champion. The sixteen-woman tournament included contracted and non-contracted talent and featured names like Angelina Love, Session Moth Martina, Mandy Leon and others. It was scheduled to begin on April 24, but ROH cancelled all events through May due to the Coronavirus. Participants Katarina, Alex Gracia and others revealed that they were still paid for the event even though it’s no longer happening.
Katarina wrote: “On a related note I would like to express gratitude for having just received a check for a show that is not taking place from a company I don’t have a contract with- but was looking forward to finally working with… namely @ringofhonor with a thoughtful and classy move.”
Alex Gracia added: “This speaks volumes. I told my dad what they did for me and he got choked up because he just wants to make sure I’m okay and taken care of. So does @ringofhonor.”
You can see similar stories and replies below.
…on a related note I would like to express gratitude for having just received a check for a show that is not taking place from a company I don’t have a contract with- but was looking forward to finally working with… namely @ringofhonor with a thoughtful and classy move. 💜
— katarina 😈💜 (@katarinasinfamy) April 15, 2020
TY @ringofhonor doing the right thing in hard times. We appreciate you so much ! See you soon ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/qPDSmfsBz3
— ⭐️Miranda Alize⭐️ (@MirandaAlize_) April 15, 2020
This speaks volumes. I told my dad what they did for me and he got choked up because he just wants to make sure I’m okay and taken care of. So does @ringofhonor 💗 https://t.co/7ph5aOoMtM
— Alex Gracia (@alexgracia3) April 16, 2020
Yes, this! S/O to @ringofhonor for still taking care of us even though we can’t do the show. I really look forward to working with them in the future! https://t.co/b5eVUiQIJm
— Heather Monroe ✌🏻 (@Heatherisme) April 15, 2020
