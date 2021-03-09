Ring Of Honor Hypes Rush Defending ROH Title Against Jay Lethal At 19th Anniversary Event

Jay Lethal recently earned a shot at the ROH World title, and he’s set to challenge current champion Rush at the ROH 19th Anniversary event on March 26.

Here’s the press release hyping the big world title bout between the two:

ROH WORLD CHAMPION RUSH DEFENDS AGAINST JAY LETHAL IN 19TH ANNIVERSARY MAIN EVENT

Two-time ROH World Champion RUSH has been dominant since making his ROH debut more than two years ago. Two-time former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal holds the record for most days as world champion and is regarded as “The Franchise” of ROH.

It was inevitable that these two highly decorated stars would collide. The dream match becomes a reality when they square off in the main event of the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view on March 26.

Lethal earned the title shot by winning a Four Corner Survival Match over Matt Taven, Jay Briscoe and EC3. He is looking to become just the second man to win the ROH World Title on three occasions.

Not only is this a showdown for the richest prize in the sport, but it’s also part of an ongoing battle for supremacy between two factions with polar opposite philosophies.

The Foundation (Lethal, Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus) are on a mission to restore honor in ROH, and they believe they must “purify” all the titles to achieve that goal.

Conversely, La Facción Ingobernable (RUSH, Dragon Lee, Kenny King, Bestia del Ring and Amy Rose) pride themselves on being ungovernable, winning at any cost and humiliating their opponents. In addition to the ROH World Title, LFI has the World Television Title (held by Lee) and World Tag Team Title (held by Lee and King) in its possession.

Will RUSH continue his reign of terror? Or will Lethal reach the pinnacle for the third time? Join us on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

ROH PRESENTS 19th ANNIVERSARY

FRIDAY, MARCH 26, 8 P.M. EASTERN

ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND HONORCLUB

19th ANNIVERSARY HOUR ONE AIRS FREE ON MULTIPLE PLATFORMS