Newest Ring Of Honor Week To Week Features Reaction To Latest Pure Tournament Matches

Ring of Honor Wrestling has released a new video on its YouTube channel, which includes reaction to the latest matches in the Pure Tournament. You can read 411’s full review of the most recent episode of ROH TV.

Fred Yehi advanced in the tournament after defeating Silas Young, while Josh Woods defeated Kenny King via a split decision.

This week in Pure Tournament action, Rust Taylor is set to face Tracy Williams, and PJ Black squares off with Tony Deppen.