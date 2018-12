Ring Riffs Video Review: The Iron Sheik & Nikolai Volkoff vs. The Bushwackers (Heroes of Wrestling)

Welcome to Ring Riffs, where we take the absolute worst of professional wrestling and wrap it up in a neat little episodic package for your entertainment…and my own sense of masochism.

I have made my (small) claim to fame writing here at 411 (even a Goldberg-like Fact or Fiction undefeated streak), but I have taken a break from the written word for now because school is a little too heavy to hammer out some complex thoughts about the current wrestling climate. On the odd occasion, I’ll be able to slip a new column out. I am both a professional wrestling fanatic and a glutton for punishment, so I have found other ways to get my wrestling fix out there.

Ring Riffs is my video love letter to everything absolutely horrid about professional wrestling. We are all aware that, like any form of entertainment, there is the best of it and the worst of it. We nerd-rage over matches and moments that are beneath our expectations of what wrestling should be – but over time, those terrible moments become inside jokes and memes for us to point and laugh at, wondering exactly what life-altering drugs were ingested by those who believed their ideas would get over with the wrestling fanbase.

So here we are, and here I am, ready to exploit the bottom of the barrel when it comes to wrestling matches. There is an entire galaxy of terrible matches for your entertainment…and for my punishment for the evil things I have done in my life.

…I have seen the face of death and its name is Heroes of Wrestling. Episode 9 is one I wish to scrape from my memory but never will as I try (key word) to endure one of the absolute worst pieces of trash in pro wrestling history: The Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff vs. The Bushwackers. This match is infamous for the absolute atrocity it commits by passing itself off as a wrestling match. Whoever greenlit this needs to be shot out of a canon point blank into a brick wall. I honestly can’t think of a worst pay per view. I…honestly can’t. I just may quit after this.

***WARNING***If you are easily offended by words, or if you are generally a good parent who doesn’t want their children exposed to potty-mouthed anger, viewer discretion is advised.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Love wrestling. Love life. Love each other.