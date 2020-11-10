Riott Squad’s New Look On Display In Recent WWE Photo Shoot

WWE has released a new photo shoot that focuses on the new look for the Riott Squad duo of Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan.

The company unveiled a variety of photos from the shoot, and both Riott and Morgan added their own thoughts in their own tweets.

“We got stories that you’ll never believe. And we know it, we wear it, we wear it on our sleeves,” Riott said.

She also added another tweet to mark their move to SmackDown in the WWE Draft while also discussing how Morgan simply made her better. Morgan added her own reply showing off her love for her Riott Squad partner.