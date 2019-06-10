wrestling / News
WWE News: Riott Squad Discusses Rumor Vince McMahon Based Them on Suicide Squad, Stock Down
– A new clip from tonight’s episode of WWE Table For 3 has the Riott Squad discussing a rumor that Vince McMahon based their stable on Suicide Squad. You can see the clip below.
Riott says, “To be honest, I don’t know if this — if there’s any truth to this, but I did hear the rumor that Vince watched Suicide Squad and wanted, like, a Harley Quinn, a Joker, and a beast.”
Sarah Logan then jokes, “Then, am I … who am I? The smart one?” She then recalls, “I think, because we were told we wouldn’t last six weeks, we didn’t change our characters. Because we wanted to be characters outside of the Riott Squad.”
Riott agreed, saying, “Yeah, I remember someone coming up to us [and saying], ‘In six weeks, nobody’s going to know who the Riott Squad is. You’re all gonna be different characters, you’re all gonna be separated.”
– WWE’s stock closed at $71.51 on Monday, down $1.77 (2.42%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.3% on the day.
