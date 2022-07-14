Rita Chatterton Recalls Pat Patterson Trying to Stop Her From Working in WWE

Rita Chatterton recalled how Pat Patterson tried to stop her from working her first WWE gig in a recent interview. Chatterton, the first-ever female WWE referee who famously accused Vince McMahon of sexual assaulting her in 1986, spoke with the Cheap Heat Production Podcast and talked about her experiences in WWE and more.

Chatterton’s allegations against McMahon were brought back into the spotlight in the wake of the WWE board’s investigation into her when New York Magazine wrote a piece on Chatterton’s story in which which former enhancement talent Mario Mancini corroborated the allegations. You can check out highlights the podcast below, per Fightful:

On Pat Patterson trying to stop her first WWE booking as a referee: “Pat Patterson, Jay Strongbow, and Richard Herring come walking over to me, and Pat Patterson’s got a fistful of money, and he says, ‘Here, take this.’ I looked at him, ‘I said, ‘What’s that?’ He says, ‘You’re getting paid for tonight, but you’re not refereeing anything.’ I looked at him and said, ‘Yes, I am. Look, if I don’t referee tonight, I will sue you personally, and I will sue you, and I will sue you,’ and I pointed to the other two. I said, ‘and then I will sue the WWF. Because I’m a good referee, I’ve worked hard for it, and yes, I am working.’

“They storm away. Rich Herring looks at me and smiles because he knows me. He just assigned me. So I ended up doing — my very first match was a women’s tag team match. I found out a few months later that Pat Patterson told the women to break my legs and make sure I never wanted to get in the ring again. Luckily, being women, instead of doing anything to hurt me, they helped me, and that’s how I got started. But, it was crazy. It was a crazy world. Things were so much different back then. But luckily, the women knew that you had to work 10 times as hard for a quarter of the recognition that the men got at the time. So instead of doing anything that hurt me, they actually helped me. So it was my first experience.”

On if she would consider returning to wrestling: “I would consider it. It would depend on what it was. I never completely closed the door, I would never go back to work for Vince McMahon. But that doesn’t mean I hate wrestling. That doesn’t mean I’m down on wrestling. In fact, I have a little girl right now that I’m training, I’m helping to train. Here’s another quick story for you. My daughter has a daycare and she used to babysit this little girl and her family is big time into wrestling. Last year, she went to school and they gave her an assignment to write an essay on what they wanted to be when they got older and to do the research on it. Well, her essay was done on, she wants to be a wrestling diva and she did the research. She checked into it. She took her essay to school and a teacher read it and said, ‘I’m sorry, this isn’t a real job and I won’t accept it.’

“She’s only 13. So she can’t do any wrestling just yet, but she’s being a valet and walking the guys to the ring, doing a little bit of commentary and by the time she’s 18 she’s gonna be so ready for this business.”