Rita Reis Makes NXT Debut Last Night Under New Name
December 31, 2020 | Posted by
Rita Reis, who joined the WWE earlier this year, made her debut on NXT last night with the new ring name of Valentina Feroz. She also changed her name on Twitter to reflect that, although her Twitter handle is still @RitaReisWWE.
She posted photos on Twitter and a message that translates to: “I will not stop, the road is too long. I will continue, even in the midst of struggles. I’m not alone.”
Eu não vou parar, a estrada é muito longa
Vou continuar, mesmo em meio às lutas
Eu não estou só 🙏🏼💙 #nxt pic.twitter.com/y2CUeJX3RI
— Valentina Feroz (@RitaReisWWE) December 31, 2020
Valentina Feroz pic.twitter.com/dJhbQPOJli
— Valentina Feroz (@RitaReisWWE) December 31, 2020
