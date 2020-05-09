WWE News: Lince Dorado Delivers a Warning Before MITB, Curt Hawkins Unboxes Street Profits Action Figures, PC Recruit Rita Reis Featured in New Vlog

– Following last night’s episode of Smackdown, WWE Superstar Lince Dorado delivered a warning to John Morrison and his other opponents for the tag team title Fatal 4-Way match. Lince Dorado wrote on a clip from last night’s Smackdown where he dropped John Morrison on his head off of a Hurricanrana, “Dropped him on his dome. Don’t let me catch you or anyone with it on Sunday.” You can check out his tweet below.

Dropped him on his dome. Don’t let me catch you or anyone with it on Sunday. https://t.co/QRmfM5xu9I — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) May 9, 2020

– Former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins released a new unboxing video for the Major WF Podcast channel. In the new video he unboxes the Mattel Street Profits figures from Basic Series 108. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new Performance Center vlog on Rita Reis, who speaks about life in the United States after her WWE tryout. That video is available in the player below.