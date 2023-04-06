Road Dogg Admits WWE Dropped the Ball With Rusev

– During a recent edition of the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James spoke about talents WWE had dropped the ball on, such as Rusev, Aiden English, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on WWE dropping the ball on Aiden English: “Great dude. Great body, great wrestler, great voice. Couldn’t pick a nicer guy. And I don’t know. I will say I missed the ball with him.”

On other talents WWE dropped the ball with: “I think Rusev. I think Bobby Roode is a great hand, Bobby Roode doesn’t get used enough right now.”

On WWE dropping the ball on Rusev: “I think Rusev and Aiden English, there was something there with Rusev Day, we saw that. We felt it. We set it up … We made Rusev Day from a creative standpoint … but yeah, we dropped the ball with Rusev.”

The former WWE United States Champion was released by WWE in April 2020 as part of pandemic-related budget cuts. He later signed with AEW later that year and was re-dubbed as Miro. Miro is still currently signed as part of the AEW roster.