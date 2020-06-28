wrestling / News

Road Dogg and Scott Armstrong’s Mother Passes Away

June 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Road Dogg Brian James

The mother of Scott Armstrong and WWE star Road Dogg has passed away. The two posted to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that their mother, Vida Gail James, sadly passed on Sunday morning.

On behalf of 411, our condolences and best wishes to the Armnstrong family.

