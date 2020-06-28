Road Dogg and Scott Armstrong’s Mother Passes Away

The mother of Scott Armstrong and WWE star Road Dogg has passed away. The two posted to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that their mother, Vida Gail James, sadly passed on Sunday morning.

On behalf of 411, our condolences and best wishes to the Armnstrong family.

This morning our Mother, Vida Gail James, the Matriarch of the James/Armstrong family, went to be with the Lord. We are so thankful that our Father was able to be at her side until the very end. At this time we respectfully ask for your thoughts and prayers for our family. 🙏 — Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) June 28, 2020