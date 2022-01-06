wrestling / News

Road Dogg Issues Statement on WWE Release

January 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Road Dogg Will Induct Jeff Jarrett

Brian “Road Dogg” James has taken to social media to comment on his release from WWE. James, who was among those NXT and Performance Center staffers let go on Wednesday, posted to his Facebook account to reassure fans that he’s okay.

James wrote:

“Guys, I’m doing well and I thank you for all the love. I’m gonna take a few days for my self and process this. God is still on the throne and will provide. It’s just business!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Road Dogg, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading