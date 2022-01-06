wrestling / News
Road Dogg Issues Statement on WWE Release
January 6, 2022 | Posted by
Brian “Road Dogg” James has taken to social media to comment on his release from WWE. James, who was among those NXT and Performance Center staffers let go on Wednesday, posted to his Facebook account to reassure fans that he’s okay.
James wrote:
“Guys, I’m doing well and I thank you for all the love. I’m gonna take a few days for my self and process this. God is still on the throne and will provide. It’s just business!”
