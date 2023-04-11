Road Dogg On If Vince McMahon Gets Angry When Fans ‘Hijack’ Shows

WWE fans have been known to take over shows with chants when they want, and Road Dogg recently talked about whether it upsets Vince McMahon. The WWE SVP of Live Events recently weighed in on the topic on his Oh You Didn’t Know Podcast, noting that while McMahon and Cena are examples of people who don’t get angry, he does personally get irritated when fans take over the show in ways that can be disruptive. You can see the highlights below:

On if Vince McMahon gets angry about fans hijacking the show: “No, he’s probably the one of the ones that didn’t get hot about it. Because I think he sees from a higher elevation than I do. I get hot about it, because I’m a performer and I know he is too, so I don’t understand. But maybe he gets it, ‘as long as they’re doing something they’re getting their money’s worth and here they are.’ And I know that was always always Cena’s mentality too.”

On getting mad at it himself: “I don’t know, I get offended a little bit. And I get it, you’re saying what you want or you’re doing, you know what I mean? But I don’t know, I don’t where to land, but I get irritated by it. I think that bigger picture mentality is probably the right one to take, I’m just not a good person. [laughs]”

