Rob Gronkowski Jokes About Whooping Mojo Rawley in WWE

– As previously reported, former NFL player Rob Gronkowski announced a CBD endorsement deal this week at a news conference with CBDMedic. During the press conference, he talked about being interested in doing one full-on match in WWE but not wanting to be a full-time wrestler. TMZ recently caught up with Gronkowski earlier this week after the news conference, and he joked around about possibly going to WWE.

In the clip, Rob Gronkowski joked about going to WWE to “whoop” his “little wimp” friend, Mojo Rawley. Gronkowski said, “My friend’s in there, and he’s a little wimp. So, I got to go in that ring and whoop his ***.” You can check out that clip below.