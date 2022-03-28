Rob Schamberger Set For WrestleMania Axxess This Weekend

Rob Schamberger, WWE’s resident artist, is set to be at the WrestleMania Axxess Superstar this weekend. Schamberger, who paints portraits for WWE that are shown off on the weekly Canvas 2 Canvas series, announced that he will have a residency at the Superstore over the WrestleMania weekend.

You can see the full press release below, per PWInsider:

Our team will be there for all of the time that the Superstore is open. I will be there personally for most of it, only stepping out for rest or business meetings. Otherwise I’ll be working on paintings of The Undertaker and a special tribute to Scott ‘Razor Ramon’ Hall.

For the first time, we’ll have a gallery wall set up that’s free to walk through with, naturally, a gift shop to exit through.

HERE’S WHAT WE’LL HAVE:

* 24 different unsigned prints, $20 each. (Signed by me, naturally, just not by the WWE Superstars and Legends)

* 25 of the Undertaker linocut prints, $75 each. Each comes in a protective plastic sleeve with a cardboard backer.

Signed prints, priced as follows:

* $50 – Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Cora Jade, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Asuka

* $60 – Randy Orton, Edge

* $75 – Sir Kofi and King Woods, Michelle McCool, Toxic Attraction

* $100 – Shawn Michaels, Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair, Bella Twins, Lita

* $150 – Ronda Rousey, The Bloodline

* $500 – Brock Lesnar. Yeah, you read that right. I have a total of 10 of these and they’re our premium item for the show. When they were put up before on WWE Auction they sold out instantly at a lower price, and this is us adjusting to the market realities. As I’ve said numerous times, Brock rarely signs and this is for the true hardcore collectors.

Limited quantities on all items, first come first served. No items will be reserved and purchases are in-person only.

Make sure you’re following me on social media for any further announcements. There -may- be one more big item but I don’t know for sure. We’ll also have doorbuster surprises each day.

Let’s have some fun!