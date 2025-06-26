Rob Van Dam Clarifies His 2020 Departure From TNA

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about the circumstances surrounding the end of his last run with TNA in 2020, clarifying that he was never under contract and that the storyline plans fell apart. You can check out some highlights below:

On never having a contract: “We never, during that whole run, never had a contract. It was always just a per-show. And I never thought they were getting their money’s worth out of what they were doing with me. I always thought every show that was going to be my last show. And I would say ‘goodbye’ to Scott D’Amore every week. And I would expect that was going to be it. I’d be like, ‘Hey…’ because TNA never seen the draw. Everybody even like during that round, like when they did the TV like in the place in New York where they had the bar. I can’t see how they had 700 people in there. But I think that’s what they claimed.”

On his first deal with TNA and his second running up: “Anyway, when I was with TNA the first time too, there was always like 900 people, back when it was Dixie Carter running it, and 2010 through ’12 for me. But anyway, this last time I didn’t have a contract, the first time I did. So I would say at the end, ‘Alright, thanks Scott.’ And he’d say, ‘Alright well, I’ll see you in October’ I’d be like, ‘Okay, alright. You pay me. I’ll show up. I’ll be there.’ But eventually, they didn’t have anything for us. So we just were not booked to come in on one of those trips.”

