Rob Van Dam Says His Current Impact Deal Runs Until January 2020, Explains Why Returned to Impact, on Having a Good Experience This Time

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed Rob Van Dam for its WINCLY podcast. During the interview, he discussed his timeframe for his current Impact contract and more. Below are some additional highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

RVD on why he returned to Impact Wrestling: “The obvious answer is business. When business is good, I’m always happy to consider it. I have a really good deal from every standard with Impact and I don’t mind talking about it as it should give them some credibility. I have a very favorable schedule because I don’t wanna be on the road all the time. It seems like I’m on the road all the time but I’m really not; it’s just how they do their TV…The reason I’m there is because of the love [Impact] puts in my pocket to be honest.”

RVD on his current Impact deal going until January 2020: “I’m a premium wrestler that not everyone can bring aboard. Way back in April, one of those 10-12 bookings I did was me and Sabu wrestling the Lucha Bros and then afterwards [Impact] kept both of us around for a little bit. I agreed to a handful of matches and then another handful of matches that will keep me with Impact until January.”

RVD on his current Impact run: “It’s so good this time. Last time it felt like everyone in the dressing room was competing with me. I don’t know if I made it up in my head, but they all knew I was making more money than them, not Sting or Hogan [but others]. This time around everyone is so cool and a lot of them grew up watching me. Sometimes they tell me that I’m the reason they’re wrestling right now. That means a lot even at the risk of marking out. The boys treat me with love and respect even though I’m not a locker room leader or anything. If somebody wants advice, I’ll give it to them. Otherwise I’m in the corner stretching and doing my ninja thing. In the office as well, they treat me with respect…As far as what I’m interested in with a lesser workload, it’s perfect for me.”

Rob Van Dam on getting written permission to appear at the Raw Reunion: “They gave me written permission to do it and they just said they were curious about it. I could only imagine that they probably thought it was cool. Scott D’Amore is the guy I deal with – he’s the one that hired me. He said before when promoting my movie Headstrong, which you can watch on iTunes, that anything that helps you helps us. So I think that’s the attitude there.”