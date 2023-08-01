Rob Van Dam Was Impressed By Jack Perry’s First Heel Promos

Jack Perry has recently turned heel, and his first heel promos have earned high marks from Rob Van Dam. RVD talked about Perry’s recent heel turn and his character performance thus far on the latest 1 Of a Kind Podcast, saying that Perry has been able to get heat without using the traditional methods.

“He had everybody listening to him, you know, smooth,” Van Dam said (per Dominic D’Angelo). “Wasn’t screaming like, ‘I’m gonna rip your head off,’ you know? But it was still getting heat, and he just was comfortable, took his time. So I was impressed with that.”

Perry will confront Jerry Lynn in a face-to-face on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.