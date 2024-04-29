Rob Van Dam Says the Invasion Was the Coolest Storyline In Wrestling

Rob Van Dam was a big fan of the concept of the Invasion storyline, saying it was the coolest story in wrestling history. The ECW and WWE alum spoke on his 1 Of a Kind Podcast recently about the Invasion, which saw WWE attacked by WCW and ECW talent following those two companies being bought by WWE to end the Monday Night Wars.

“That was the coolest storyline ever in wrestling, I believe. To have WCW and ECW against WWF, which it was at the beginning of the Invasion still. That was when it was changing was right then at that moment, and that was unheard of. You know, not long before that WWF never even acknowledged there was any other organizations, or any other history or place for wrestlers to get experience. If they weren’t in WWF then it just didn’t happen.”

He continued, “And they were just coming out of that for Monday Night Wars. And so, times were changing really quick. It was exciting, they were acknowledging each other, parodying each other, poking at each other, it was awesome. And then it ended the way it did with WCW going under, and Vince acquiring what was left of the other wrestling companies. Something that he had been doing the whole time that he owned WWE.”

The storyline ended in a way that many felt was unsatisfactory, with WWE eventually defeating the Alliance at Survivor Series 2001 to end the Invasion once and for all.

