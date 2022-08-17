Rob Van Dam on Possibly Working With Riddle in WWE

– During a recent interview with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam said he’d be interested in working with Riddle in WWE. However, he isn’t getting his hopes up that it will happen.

Rob Van Dam said on WWE and not getting his hopes up on working with Riddle (WrestlingInc.com), “I kind of feel that if they wanted me there, that I’d be there. I feel like if they wanted me there, then I would be there. They would make it so that I would want to be there.”

He also noted he likely doesn’t fit the image of what WWE is likely looking for at the moment. He added, “I don’t know what they wanna do, what their plan is, what their agenda is for all their talent now. They seem like they want more normal-looking people that normal-looking people can relate to. I really don’t even know.”