Rob Van Dam Says Paul Heyman Is The Best Booker Of All Time, Recalls Rolling Joints With Iron Sheik
Rob Van Dam recently weighed in on whether Paul Heyman is the best booker of all time. RVD spoke on a few topics in the latest episode of his 1 Of a Kind podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Dominic DeAngelo’s Wrestling Writing):
On rolling joints with The Iron Sheik: “He was telling me that he had smoke, you know, wanted me to roll something and I didn’t know how to roll back then. I was what? 24, 25, 26, whatever, 26 I think. And I was just like, ‘I don’t wanna waste your weed.’ He is like, ‘No, it’s okay.’ And he was guaranteeing me I’d do better than him. And it was a big pregnant joint in the middle and I spilled half of his weed doing it.”
On if he considers Paul Heyman the greatest booker of all time: “I think you know that as far as booking goes, in my opinion, I think he’s the best. And that’s also because I like his stuff in particular. He got a lot of pushback from the WWE office in 2001 during the Alliance. A lot of his ideas got opposed. Same thing when we brought ECW back for the Sci-Fi network. A lot of his ideas were opposed. There were other bookers in the office that think completely different. They would think it’s ridiculous. I think Paul’s got the best ideas cause they thought the exact opposite and tried to stop all of his ideas. But I agree with that sentence that he’s the best that I know of.”