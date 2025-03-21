Rob Van Dam Names Paul Heyman As His Favorite Booker He’s Worked With

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about whether Paul Heyman is the greatest booker ever and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether Paul Heyman is the greatest booker ever: “Maybe [yes] that I’ve worked with. He’s my favorite that I’ve worked with for sure.”

On working for the big three promotions: “People always want me to compare the big three companies that I worked for. And I always say ECW was the most fun, and TNA was the easiest or least amount of work for the money, best deal that way. And then WWE, of course, was the most money and really puts you out there to the world.”

