wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam Names Paul Heyman As His Favorite Booker He’s Worked With
March 21, 2025 | Posted by
On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about whether Paul Heyman is the greatest booker ever and more. You can check out some highlights below:
On whether Paul Heyman is the greatest booker ever: “Maybe [yes] that I’ve worked with. He’s my favorite that I’ve worked with for sure.”
On working for the big three promotions: “People always want me to compare the big three companies that I worked for. And I always say ECW was the most fun, and TNA was the easiest or least amount of work for the money, best deal that way. And then WWE, of course, was the most money and really puts you out there to the world.”
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 1 Of A Kind an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Planning Huge Women’s Title Bout, Possibly for Dynasty
- Jeff Jarrett Thinks The Final Nail In The OG TNA Was When AJ Styles Left
- Goldberg Says He Should Have Been Less Protective Of His Character, Talks Potential Retirement Opponents
- Lex Luger Recalls Becoming Paralyzed, Being Found By Diamond Dallas Page