Rob Van Dam Reflects On 2010 TNA Championship Win

Rob Van Dam held the TNA World Championship during his run with the company in 2010 to 2013, and he recently looked back at that reign. RVD spoke about his run with the championship in his 1 Of a Kind podcast, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his title reign: “It was awesome. At that time, TNA was being talked at as another option, an alternative place to work that could possibly take care of you so that you’re making a comparable amount of money.”

On Eric Bischoff wanting him to squash AJ Styles: “Eric Bischoff didn’t seem too impressed with AJ. Before going out there, I just remember Eric saying just make it really short and quick, five-star frog splash middle of the ring, it sounded like he wanted me to squash the dude, which of course I didn’t want to do. AJ’s very talented, and we had a lot of matches together that were really good.”