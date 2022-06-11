Rob Van Dam Says He Has a ‘Great Relationship’ With Vince McMahon

– During a recent interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam spoke about his relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. According to RVD, the two have a “great relationship”.

RVD said on McMahon (via WrestlingInc.com), “We have a great relationship. I have nothing but respect for him. From my personal interactions with him, he’s always been nothing but super respectful to me.”

When asked if he was surprised about receiving the offer to join the WWE Hall of Fame, RVD responded, “Yes, and at the same time, it’s kind of like sometimes, I’m surprised they don’t reach out and ask me to do anything.”

Rob Van Dam was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021 inductees. He’s also set for in-ring action at tomorrow’s Pro Wrestling NOAH Cyber Fight Festival 2022 show in Saitama, Japan.